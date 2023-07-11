Financial Life Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 65,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 359,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. 195,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,071. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

