Financial Life Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 5,733,284 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

