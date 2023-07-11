Financial Life Advisors Has $347,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VOT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.