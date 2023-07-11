Financial Life Advisors Sells 2,104 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 515,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,761. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.