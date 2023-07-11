Financial Life Advisors Sells 809 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.50. 113,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,523. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

