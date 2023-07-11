First National Trust Co Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 49,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

