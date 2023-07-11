First National Trust Co Has $38.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 292,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

