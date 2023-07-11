First National Trust Co Sells 1,076 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

