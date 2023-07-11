First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.37

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $108.26, with a volume of 240443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

