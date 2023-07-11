First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.37

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $108.26, with a volume of 240443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
