First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 291,195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 95,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,071. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.