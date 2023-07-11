FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 3.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.