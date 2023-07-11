FirstGroup plc (FGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on August 18th

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the transport operator on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FirstGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

LON FGP opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,458.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.84) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.69) to GBX 148 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159.20 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.79), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,460,544.33). Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

