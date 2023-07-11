Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,255 shares of company stock valued at $157,946. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

