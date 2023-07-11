FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 4002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,640,000 after acquiring an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 563,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 408,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

