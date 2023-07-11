Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 643,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

