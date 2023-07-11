Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

