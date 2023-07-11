Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $137.80

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.12), with a volume of 2080120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.20 ($2.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of £349.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.96.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

