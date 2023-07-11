Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIOP stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.42.
About Fortress Biotech
