Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FBIOP stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

