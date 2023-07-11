Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FBIOP stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.
About Fortress Biotech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Is Samsung’s Warning Of A Chip Glut Hurting DRAM Maker Micron?
- Peabody Energy is a Double Threat Energy and Steel Play
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
- Accolade: A Rising Personalized AI-Powered Healthcare Platform
- 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Before the Price of Crude Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.