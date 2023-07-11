Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 15,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,403. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

