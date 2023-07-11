Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 15,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,403. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
