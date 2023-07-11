Frontier Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $2.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

