Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

