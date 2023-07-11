Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $46.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after buying an additional 1,507,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

