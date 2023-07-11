Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 1,780 ($22.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Future has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

