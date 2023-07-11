Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $351.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 52-week low of $231.05 and a 52-week high of $363.12.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

