Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.13.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT opened at $351.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 52-week low of $231.05 and a 52-week high of $363.12.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
