General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472,110. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

