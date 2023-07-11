General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,558. General Motors has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.