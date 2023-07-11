GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Achieves $5.00 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,851,577 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

