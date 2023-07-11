GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.24 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $102.24 million and approximately $236.93 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.08075691 USD and is up 21.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,925.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.