Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.86.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Shares of GIL opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $55,337,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 1,553,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
