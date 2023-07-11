Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

GILD opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

