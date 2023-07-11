Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 167.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

ET opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

