Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $551,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.