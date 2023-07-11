Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,131 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

