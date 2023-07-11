Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.