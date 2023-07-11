Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

