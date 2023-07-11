Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

