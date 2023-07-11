Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,034 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

