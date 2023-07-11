Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Trading Down 1.7%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

