Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned 0.31% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 447,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter.

PFFV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

