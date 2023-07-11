Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Down 1.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.94 ($7.62) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.89). 206,746 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.27 ($7.99).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.34.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

