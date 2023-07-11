Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $451,464.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00317688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00895957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00534396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00061496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

