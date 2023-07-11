Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $86.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

