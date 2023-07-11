Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 1,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

