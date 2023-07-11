Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOF opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

