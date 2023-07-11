Guggenheim Trims Avista (NYSE:AVA) Target Price to $33.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.