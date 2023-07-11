Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.83 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $42,202.28 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

