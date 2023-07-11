GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 19,283 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SRE traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 312,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.