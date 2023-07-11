GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 193,849 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,849 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in GSK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in GSK by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 928,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

